Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Pentagon denies trying to underplay injuries from Iran attack

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 23:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 23:07 IST
UPDATE 1-Pentagon denies trying to underplay injuries from Iran attack

The Pentagon said on Friday there had been no effort to play down or delay the release of information on concussive injuries from Iran's Jan. 8 attack on a base hosting U.S. forces in Iraq, saying the public learned just hours after the defense secretary. U.S. President Donald Trump, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and others throughout the U.S. government for a week had said that Iran's attack on bases in Iraq, in retaliation for the killing of a Iranian general, had not killed or injured any U.S. servicemembers.

That is no longer true, the Pentagon now acknowledges. But U.S. military leadership in Washington only became aware on Thursday that 11 U.S. service members were flown out of Iraq due to concussive symptoms, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said. "This idea that there was an effort to de-emphasize injuries for some sort of amorphous political agenda doesn't hold water," Hoffman said.

But the disclosure of the concussive symptoms late on Thursday, more than a week after the attack itself, is likely at a minimum to open a debate about the Pentagon's longstanding treatment of brain injury as a different class of wounds that it says do not require immediate reporting up the chain of command. U.S. military has to immediately report incidents threatening life, limb or eyesight. But suspected brain injury, which can take time to manifest and diagnose, does not have that urgent requirement.

Esper was only informed on Thursday that the service members were flown out of Iraq to receive additional screening and treatment in bases in Kuwait and Germany, the Pentagon said. The first U.S. service member was flown out of Iraq on Jan. 10 for further evaluation, while others were flown out on Jan. 15.

"They were under their own power, on aircraft and on their way," Hoffman said. He noted that top Pentagon officials have not sought to minimize Iran's attack and instead repeatedly said Iran tried to kill U.S. troops when it fired 16 short-range ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases from at least three locations inside Iran.

In his first Friday prayers sermon in eight years, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, told worshippers chanting "Death to America" that the elite Guards could take their fight beyond Iran's borders after the U.S. killing of a top Iranian commander.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Cells defend themselves from stress by cohesion

In a recent study, researchers have been able to show how cell to cell contacts are necessary for the survival of human cells under protein-damaging conditions and stress. The study was led by Lea Sistonen, Professor in Cell and Molecular B...

Two cops transferred over baton-charge on anti-CAA protesters

As a sit-in against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA continued in Badwali Chowki area here for the third day on Friday, two policemen including a senior officer were shunted out following an alleged baton charge on protesters the day befor...

Wrestling: Vinesh wins gold at Rome Ranking Series event

A dominant Vinesh Phogat won her first gold medal of the 2020 season at the Rome Ranking Series event after teen sensation Anshu Malik settled for a silver in 57kg competition, here on Friday. Vinesh downed two tough Chinese rivals on her w...

Ex-security chief turns up dead in Armenia

Eds Changes slug Yerevan, Jan 17 AFP Armenian investigators on Friday said they had found the dead body of a former security chief bearing a gunshot wound,with an official saying it could be murder or suicide.The body of the former directo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020