Left Menu
Development News Edition

Weinstein jury seated after prosecutors accuse defense of excluding white women

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 03:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 03:12 IST
Weinstein jury seated after prosecutors accuse defense of excluding white women

Lawyers in Harvey Weinstein's New York rape trial finished selecting 12 jurors on Friday to decide the former Hollywood producer's fate, as prosecutors renewed an accusation that the defense had unfairly tried to block white women from serving on the jury.

The jury, comprised of six white men, three black women, one black man and two white women, is set to hear opening arguments next week. Weinstein, the 67-year-old producer of Hollywood hits such as "The English Patient" and "Shakespeare in Love" , has pleaded not guilty to assaulting two women. He faces life in prison if convicted.

Since 2017 more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct dating back decades. He denies the allegations, saying any sexual encounters were consensual. The accusations against him helped fuel the #MeToo movement, in which women have publicly accused powerful men in several industries of sexual abuse.

Lawyers seated two white female jurors on Friday after Weinstein's defense team had exhausted their opportunity to eliminate potential jurors who did not exhibit explicit bias against the defendant or otherwise seem unfit to serve. Three legal experts said the defense appeared to assume white women would be more likely to sympathize with Weinstein's accusers.

Weinstein is charged with assaulting two women, Mimi Haleyi, who is white, and an anonymous accuser whose race is unknown. At least one other white female accuser, U.S. actress Annabella Sciorra, is expected to testify. "It looks like their thought process is that a white woman would have more of an affinity to the victims," said Michael Bachner, a defense lawyer who is not involved in the case.

As potential jurors were eliminated on Thursday and Friday, prosecutor Joan Illuzzi accused Weinstein's lawyers of systematically striking "every white female" from the pool. "They are systematically eliminating a class of people from this jury," Illuzzi said on Friday.

Weinstein's lawyers cited specific reasons for excluding each white woman. One had a father and brother in the FBI, and would be biased because she was "surrounded by law enforcement," said defense lawyer Arthur Aidala. One was a model, like some of Weinstein's 80 accusers. Another had a photo of a women's march posted prominently on her Facebook profile, and a "social media influencer" daughter, the defense said. Justice James Burke allowed the challenges without giving a reason.

"We are here to try to pick a fair jury," Donna Rotunno, Weinstein's lead attorney, said on Thursday. "This is not some conspiracy against the state." Lawyers can excuse an unlimited number of potential jurors if they show explicit bias for or against Weinstein.

Beyond that, both sides can use "peremptory" challenges to reject jurors they believe will be unsympathetic, without providing a reason. Lawyers typically get three peremptory challenges, but in this case each side was given 20. Weinstein's lawyers used roughly half of their peremptory challenges to excuse prospective white female jurors who had not otherwise been excused for bias or rejected by prosecutors.

It is illegal to use peremptory challenges to eliminate potential jurors on the basis of sex, race, ethnicity or religion. Jill Taylor, who works for a trial consulting firm, said the defense's reasons for dismissing the white women appeared to be legitimate.

"To the extent you know someone's an activist or you know that someone is a model, those factors are going to weigh more heavily than just someone's basic demographics in decision-making," Taylor said. "Straight demographics are not generally predictive of how someone is going to hear a case."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Trump criticizes Virginia gun control measures, says rights under 'attack'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States Constitution, which gives Americans the right to keep and bear firearms, was being attacked in the state of Virginia.Your 2nd Amendment is under very serious attack in the Gr...

Facebook must disclose app records for Massachusetts probe, judge rules

Facebook Inc has been ordered by a Massachusetts judge to turn over materials to that states attorney general about thousands of apps that the social media company suspected may have misused customer data.In a decision made public on Friday...

UK expected to open trade talks with US before negotiating with EU - the Telegraph

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to start trade talks with the United States before negotiating with the European Union, the Telegraph httpbit.ly3anPPP2 reported on Friday. Johnson is poised to seek cabinet authorisation to ...

UPDATE 1-Mozambique's do Rosário stays on as prime minister in trimmed cabinet

Mozambiques President Filipe Nyusi kept Carlos Agostinho do Rosrio as prime minister and Adriano Maleiane as minister of finance on Friday as he appointed a new, leaner cabinet.Nyusi - who was sworn in for a second term on Wednesday, months...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020