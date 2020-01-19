Left Menu
China's Wuhan province reports 17 new pneumonia cases

At least 17 new cases related to pneumonia caused by a novel strain of coronavirus were reported in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, local health authorities said on Sunday.

  • Beijing
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 14:02 IST
  • Created: 19-01-2020 14:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

At least 17 new cases related to pneumonia caused by a novel strain of coronavirus were reported in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, local health authorities said on Sunday. Among the infected patients, 12 are male and five are female, aged between 30 and 79 years. Three of them were also reported to be in critical condition, Xinhua news agency reported. These patients showed symptoms such as fever or cough before January 13, according to the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission.

Most of the patients, except for two with severe symptoms, have been transferred to Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital for treatment. Four patients were cured and discharged from hospitals on Friday.

Epidemiological analysis of previously published cases found that some cases had no exposure to Wuhan's Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, which is believed to be related to most of the infected cases. It has been temporarily closed while disinfection is carried out. By Friday, a total of 62 cases were reported in Wuhan, among whom two people died, eight were in critical condition, while 19 have been discharged from hospitals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

