Following are the top foreign stories at 17:30

19 Indians kidnapped by pirates near the Nigerian coast released, one died in captivity Abuja: Nineteen Indians, kidnapped by pirates from a commercial vessel from the high seas off the western coast of Africa last month, have been released while one died in their captivity, according to the Indian mission here.

NSA Doval meets Lankan Prez, pledges USD 50 mn security assistance from India

Colombo: India has pledged a USD 50 million security assistance to Sri Lanka as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and discussed a range of bilateral issues, including strengthening cooperation in defense, intelligence sharing, and maritime security.

Washington: US President Donald Trump's legal team filed its first response to impeachment summons from the Senate, calling the two articles passed by the House of Representatives a "brazen and unlawful" attempt to overturn the will of the American people. By Lalit K Jha

London: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have signed up to a formal exit deal from the royal family, which will see them forsake their His and Her Royal Highness (HRH) titles and will no longer receive UK taxpayers' funding for their duties. By Aditi Khanna

Dubai: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has termed as "internal matters" of India the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), but at the same time said the act was "not necessary".

Davos: As the rich and powerful from across the globe assemble this week in this Swiss ski resort town to discuss a 'cohesive and sustainable world', over 100 CEOs as also some union ministers and chief ministers from India would also be present alongside film star Deepika Padukone and Sadhguru. MRJ

