Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia boosts emergency funding for bushfire-affected businesses

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 06:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 06:36 IST
Australia boosts emergency funding for bushfire-affected businesses
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Australia on Monday boosted emergency grants and loans for small businesses hit by bushfires that have ravaged the country during the peak tourist season, as firefighters used cooler weather to prepare for a return of hazardous fire conditions. The fires have killed 29 people and millions of animals, destroyed more than 2,500 homes and razed an area roughly a third the size of Germany since September.

Several days of rain and a dip in temperature have reduced the number of active fires across the country's densely populated southeast and given authorities an opportunity to focus on the recovery effort. The federal government said it would increase grants for small businesses affected by the fires to A$50,000 ($34,400) each, from A$15,000 announced earlier, and offer loans up to A$500,000, interest-free for two years.

"The customers come back and the businesses rebuild and the local towns and communities rebuild with their support," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told television network Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd. "My priority is to get the support into the communities where it's needed."

The Australian tourism industry estimates the fires which have raged throughout the December-January holiday season have cost it almost A$1 billion. The Bureau of Meteorology on Monday issued a severe thunderstorm warning for large parts of New South Wales state including bushfire-affected coastal towns.

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours," the bureau said in a statement. Firefighters had taken advantage of the milder conditions to "slow the spread of fire and build containment lines ahead of increased fire dangers", the New South Wales Rural Fire Service said in a post on its Twitter account.

Hot and windy conditions would likely return to many parts of NSW later in the week, it added. The Australian Open tennis tournament was scheduled to begin in Melbourne on Monday with organisers saying they would monitor air quality after a player collapsed on court and quit a qualifying match due to bushfire smoke inhalation.

Here are key events in the bushfire crisis: *Early on Monday, 80 fires were burning across New South Wales, none above the lowest warning level, and there were 33 emergency warnings in Victoria, including one flood warning.

*Thunderstorms are forecast for NSW and Victoria states, including possible hail, according to weather forecasters. *Firefighters warn that high temperatures and heat will return later this week, creating a return to hazardous conditions.

*Australian Federal government raises grants for fire-affected businesses to A$50,000 from A$15,000 and offers A$500,000 loans. *The Australian Open tennis tournament was scheduled to begin in Melbourne city on Monday despite forecasts of a storm. A week earlier, a player collapsed in a coughing fit and retired from qualifying amid a thick pall of bushfire smoke over the court. ($1 = 1.4535 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Australia boosts emergency funding for bushfire-affected businesses

Australia on Monday boosted emergency grants and loans for small businesses hit by bushfires that have ravaged the country during the peak tourist season, as firefighters used cooler weather to prepare for a return of hazardous fire conditi...

Spending on education skewed towards wealthier households: UNICEF report

A new report from the UN childrens fund, UNICEF, shows that a third of adolescent girls from the poorest households have never been to school, and spending on education is heavily skewed towards wealthier households.The study, Addressing th...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day one at the Australian Open

Highlights of the first day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Monday times AEST GMT11 1308 QUERREY DOWNS CORIC, BERRETTINI OFF THE MARKUnseeded American Sam Querrey knocked out 25th seed Borna Coric of ...

Report: Texans fire senior VP Olsen

The Houston Texans fired senior vice president of football administration Chris Olsen on Sunday, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle. Olsen spent the past 13 years with the Texans and managed the teams salary cap as part of his...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020