Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Gunman kills two Hawaii police officers, dies in house fire -local media

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Honolulu
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 07:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 07:27 IST
UPDATE 2-Gunman kills two Hawaii police officers, dies in house fire -local media
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two Hawaii police officers were fatally shot on Sunday by a man who authorities believe later died in his home after he set it on fire in a quiet neighborhood not far from Oahu's busy Waikiki Beach, officials and local media said.

"Our entire state mourns the loss of two Honolulu police officers killed in the line of duty this morning," Hawaii Governor David Ige said in a statement. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell called the shootings "an unprecedented tragedy" for the state.

A third officer was injured in the incident in which the spreading fire destroyed several houses in an affluent area near the base of Diamond Head, a volcanic mountain at the southern tip of the island, KITV News reported. Michelle Yu, a Honolulu police spokeswoman, declined to comment on the incident, but said by telephone that a press briefing was being planned.

A representative for the Honolulu field office of the FBI did not immediately reply to a telephone message seeking information. The incident started on Sunday morning when officers arrived at the home of a man identified as Jerry Hanel, 69, after he stabbed his "landlord," a woman, who was trying to evict him, Hawaii News Now said, citing unidentified police sources.

The officers were met with gunfire and the suspect then set fire to the home, which spread to other houses, Hawaii News Now reported. Police believe Hanel died when the house went up in flames, it said. Pictures posted by local media showed smoke coming from several houses in the neighborhood.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Australia boosts emergency funding for bushfire-affected businesses

Australia on Monday boosted emergency grants and loans for small businesses hit by bushfires that have ravaged the country during the peak tourist season, as firefighters used cooler weather to prepare for a return of hazardous fire conditi...

Spending on education skewed towards wealthier households: UNICEF report

A new report from the UN childrens fund, UNICEF, shows that a third of adolescent girls from the poorest households have never been to school, and spending on education is heavily skewed towards wealthier households.The study, Addressing th...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day one at the Australian Open

Highlights of the first day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Monday times AEST GMT11 1308 QUERREY DOWNS CORIC, BERRETTINI OFF THE MARKUnseeded American Sam Querrey knocked out 25th seed Borna Coric of ...

Report: Texans fire senior VP Olsen

The Houston Texans fired senior vice president of football administration Chris Olsen on Sunday, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle. Olsen spent the past 13 years with the Texans and managed the teams salary cap as part of his...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020