Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangla court sentences 10 Huji members to death for bomb attack on political rally in 2001

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 15:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 15:01 IST
Bangla court sentences 10 Huji members to death for bomb attack on political rally in 2001
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Ten members of the Harkat-ul Jihad al-Islami (Huji), a banned Islamist militant group in Bangladesh, were on Monday sentenced to death for a bomb attack on a Communist Party rally in 2001 that killed eight people here. Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Court's Judge Mohammed Rabiul Islam delivered the verdict. The court acquitted two others in the case and fined each of the death rows convicts Bangladeshi Taka 20,000 (USD 281), the Dhaka Tribune reported.

The bomb attack on January 20, 2001, in Dhaka's Paltan Maidan, had left eight people dead, and injured over 50. The main accused, banned Islamist outfit Harkat-al-Jihad al-Islami (Huji) chief Mufti Abdul Hannan, was hanged in a case filed over a grenade attack on ex-British envoy Anwar Choudhury in Sylhet on April 12, 2017.

Among the 13 convicts, four were present at the court on Monday. Six other convicts sentenced to death are still on the run. Two others have been acquitted in the case. All of them belong to the banned Islamist militant group.

After a hearing in the case on December 1, Judge Robiul Islam had set January 20 as the date for delivering the judgment in the case. On September 4, 2014, the court framed charges against the 13 members.

On January 27, 2005, the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate asked the authorities to re-investigate the matter following a petition for fresh probe into the cases. Investigating Officer CID Inspector Mrinal Kanti Saha submitted the charge-sheet on November 27, 2013, accusing 13 of being involved in the attack, bdnews24.com reported.

The court in its verdict said that the convicts committed the murders to disrupt the democracy in the country and wipe out the pro-liberation forces. The court also said that no one had the right to commit such heinous acts in the name of religion, The Daily Star reported.

A witness of the 2001 attack said he was satisfied with the verdict. Defense lawyer Faruk Ahmed, following the verdict, said that the defendants will appeal in the higher court.

Bangladesh, a Muslim-majority nation of 160 million people, has seen a spate of gruesome attacks in recent years on secular activists, religious minorities, bloggers and foreigners, many of whom have been hacked to death with machetes. The country launched a massive crackdown on militants after the July 1 Dhaka terror attack in which 22 people, mostly foreigners, were killed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

In Zimbabwe, a backyard hydroponic farm beats drought to grow veg

In a backyard in Zimbabwes capital, a 50-year-old mother of two is using hydroponics to grow vegetables for some of Harares top restaurants, defying drought and an economic crisis that have left millions needing food aid. Venensia Mukarati,...

Tennis-Barty storms into second round after stuttering start

World number one Ash Barty made a stuttering start to her bid to end the host nations 42-year wait for an Australian Open champion before rallying to beat Ukraines Lesia Tsurenko 5-7 6-1 6-1 on Rod Laver Arena on Monday. The French Open cha...

Trump to offer first detailed impeachment defense as pivotal week begins

After refusing to cooperate with the Democratic Party-led impeachment probe in the House of Representatives, President Donald Trump will on Monday offer his first comprehensive defense, before his trial begins in earnest in the Senate.Trump...

Federal Bank Q3 net profit up by 32 pc to Rs 441 crore

Private sector lender Federal Bank said on Monday its third quarter net profit rose by 32 per cent to Rs 441 crore compared to Rs 334 crore in the year-ago period. This was largely on the back of higher other income and lower provisions.Net...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020