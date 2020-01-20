Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.N. says militants targeted aid worker hub in northern Nigeria

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Abuja
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 18:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 18:22 IST
U.N. says militants targeted aid worker hub in northern Nigeria
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Militants attacked a facility housing several aid groups in northeast Nigeria over the weekend in what the U.N. warned on Monday is an escalation in attacks specifically targeting aid workers. It was not immediately clear which militant group was responsible for Saturday's attack in Ngala, near the border with Cameroon. A more than decade-long insurgency by Islamist groups in northeast Nigeria has killed 36,000 people and left more than 7 million in need of humanitarian assistance.

Three eyewitnesses told Reuters that at least 20 displaced people awaiting assistance were killed in the attack on the facility, where aid workers live and provide assistance to displaced people. The U.N. said in a statement on Monday that its five staff members who were there at the time were not harmed.

"I am shocked by the violence and intensity of this attack, which is the latest of too many incidents directly targeting humanitarian actors and the assistance we provide," U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator Edward Kallon said. Kallon said aid workers are increasingly targeted by militant groups, noting that 12 were killed in 2019, double the previous year, and two remain in captivity.

On Dec. 22, unknown militants killed at least 10 people in a convoy in northern Nigeria in an attack that sources told Reuters targeted Christians and those associated with international aid groups. The Islamist insurgency began with the Boko Haram group in 2009, but an offshoot - Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) - has in the last two years been the dominant faction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

ITI to raise Rs 1,600cr for part-debt repayment, working capital needs

State-run electronics and telecom gear manufacturer Indian Telephone Industries ITI plans to raise Rs 1,600 crore through a follow-on public offer which will be utilised for partial debt repayment as well as to meet working capital requirem...

People News Roundup: Paul Walker's vehicles garner $2.33 million; Prince Harry seeks 'more peaceful life and more

Following is a summary of current peoples news briefs.Female Icelandic Joker composer makes film awards historyGolden Globe-winning Icelandic musician Hildur Gudnadottir, 37, usually lives a quiet life in Berlin, but is about to see a lot m...

Airtel to offer G Suite to SMEs as part of integrated ICT portfolio

Bharti Airtel Airtel, Indias largest integrated telecommunications services provider, and Google Cloud today announced a partnership to serve the evolving needs of millions of Indian businesses in a rapidly digitizing economy. Starting toda...

Malta minister quits over husband's links to reporter murder 'mastermind'

Valletta, Jan 20 AFP Maltese minister Justyne Caruana resigned Monday after her husband, a former investigator into the murder of a prominent journalist, was revealed to have holidayed with the alleged mastermind behind the killing. Caruana...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020