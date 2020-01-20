Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Libya will face catastrophe if oil blockade continues -Tripoli premier

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tripoli
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 19:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 19:09 IST
INTERVIEW-Libya will face catastrophe if oil blockade continues -Tripoli premier
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Libya will face a "catastrophic situation" unless foreign powers put pressure on eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar to lift a blockade of oilfields that have cut output to almost zero, the country's internationally recognized premier said on Monday. Since Friday, Haftar's forces have closed Libya's major oil ports in a power play as foreign powers were meeting with his supporters in Berlin at the weekend to push him to halt a military campaign to capture the capital Tripoli.

Tripoli-based Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj told Reuters he rejects eastern demands to link a reopening of oil ports to a new distribution of oil revenues among Libyans, saying such income was in any case meant to benefit the entire country. "The situation will be catastrophic should it stay like this," Serraj said in an intervierw in Berlin.

"I hope foreign countries will follow the issue," he said when asked whether he wanted them to lean on Haftar to lift the blockade of Libya's Mediterranean oil export terminals. Much of Libya's oil wealth is located in the east of the sprawling North African state but revenues are channeled through Tripoli-based state oil firm NOC, which says it serves the whole country and stays out of its factional conflicts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Digvijaya hails MP women officials who took on BJP protesters

A day after two women officials in Madhya Pradeshs Rajgarh district took on BJP workers during a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act protest, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh tweeted praising their valour. In videos which went viral on soc...

Sena leader Khotkar blames Danve for assembly poll defeat

Former Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khoktar have regretted not contesting the April 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Jalna against BJP MP Raosaheb Danve and apologized to the people of the constituency for his decision. Khotkar ...

Spacewalking astronauts wrapping up battery improvements

A pair of spacewalking astronauts tackled one last round of battery improvements outside the International Space Station on Monday. NASAs Jessica Meir and Christina Koch floated out to finish the work they began last week. The women had one...

Ukraine reports first H5 bird flu case in three years - OIE

Ukraine has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5 bird flu virus on a farm in the west-central part of the country, the first of such outbreak in nearly three years, the World Organisation for Animal Health OIE said on Monday.Cit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020