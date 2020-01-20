Left Menu
Altaf Hussain to be head of Sindhu Desh government in exile, says Shafi Burfat

Shafi Burfat, a prominent Sindhi nationalist leader and chairman of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), has announced that Altaf Hussain, the founder of Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM), will be the head of the exile government of 'Sindhu Desh.'

  London
  20-01-2020
  20-01-2020
MQM leader Altaf Hussain (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Shafi Burfat, a prominent Sindhi nationalist leader and chairman of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), has announced that Altaf Hussain, the founder of Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM), will be the head of the exile government of 'Sindhu Desh.' Burfat in an interview to a US-based Urdu web channel 'Meri Awaz Suno' on Sunday, called upon to the governments, policymakers and political leaders of the United States, the United Kingdom, India as well as the entire international community that his party will form the government in exile for 'Sindhu Desh' and the MQM chieftain will not only be the spokesperson but also the head the government.

He added that if the international community wants to get rid of terrorism, fascism, barbarism and the evilness of Pakistan, then they should accept the Sindh government in exile and support its independence. "India is our neighbour and we especially appeal to the Indian government and its leadership to accept the exile government of Sindhu Desh and support our struggle for the independence of Sindh," Burfat said.

Burfat said that there is no doubt that Hussain is a great leader and history is the witness to say that the MQM leader has dedicated his life to achieve the rights and independence of the oppressed. Burfat's JSMM is a Sindh-based nationalist organisation, which is struggling for the independence of the region and works according to the ideologies of Ghulam Murtaza Syed, also known as GM Syed, a pioneer of Jeay Sindh Movement.

After the death of GM Syed in 1995, the movement divided into many factions, among which the JSMM is the largest group. Burfat is currently in self-exile in Germany for a few years and is managing his party from there. (ANI)

