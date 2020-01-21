Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seoul to send vessel to Strait of Hormuz after US pressure

  • PTI
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 10:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 10:20 IST
Seoul to send vessel to Strait of Hormuz after US pressure

Seoul, Jan 21 (AFP) South Korea will send a naval destroyer and 300 troops to the Strait of Hormuz, its defence ministry said Tuesday, after pressure from its ally the US in the face of tensions between Washington and Tehran. Iran has been blamed for a series of attacks on shipping vessels in the strait, a strategic choke point for the world's oil trade where the US has deployed a naval mission.

But the request put Seoul in a dilemma: it has had diplomatic relations with Tehran since the early 1960s and until last year Iran was one of the resource-poor South's key oil suppliers. The defence ministry said in a statement that Seoul had decided to "temporarily expand" the deployment area of its anti-piracy military unit operating off the coast of Somalia to include the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, which are linked by the Strait of Hormuz.

It would not be part of the US naval mission, it insisted -- although two liaison officers would be sent to the US headquarters for "information sharing". Seoul and Washington are in a security alliance but their relations have been strained by the Trump administration's demands the South pay billions of dollars more towards the costs of 28,500 US troops stationed in the country to protect it from the nuclear-armed North.

US Ambassador Harry Harris last week urged Seoul to join in the naval mission, saying "very few countries have a greater need" to take part as the South "gets 70 per cent of its oil supplies from the Middle East". Trump abandoned the landmark 2015 deal curtailing Tehran's nuclear programme and imposed economic sanctions against Iran, prompting South Korean exports to the country to fall nearly 90 per cent last year. (AFP) MRJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Prince Harry leaves UK to start new life with Meghan, Archie in Canada: reports

Prince Harry has left the UK to reunite with his wife Meghan Markle and their eight-month-old son Archie in Canada where the family will start a new life after the couples bombshell announcement to step back from Britains royal frontline an...

Saibaba birthplace row uncalled for; CM can't be blamed: Sena

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should not be blamed for the uncalled for controversy over the birthplace of Saibaba as nobody can tell whether the 19th century saint was actually born in Shirdi. N...

Ashley Graham, Justin Ervin welcome first child

Model Ashley Graham and husband, director Justin Ervin, have become proud parents to their first child, a baby boy. The couple welcomed their son on January 18 and shared the news on their Instagram Stories on Monday.At 600 pm on Saturday o...

Savaari Car Rentals experiences impressive growth in 2019

Bengaluru Karnataka India Jan 21 ANIPRNewswire 2019 was a watershed year for Savaari Car Rentals. The online aggregator, which is Indias largest intercity cab service, grew at a record pace, expanded the number of cities it serviced, launch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020