Chinese court jails former Interpol chief for 13-1/2 years over graft

A court in China's northern city of Tianjin on Tuesday jailed former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei for 13-1/2 years over charges of bribery.

Interpol, the global police coordination agency based in France, said late in 2018 that Meng had resigned as its president, days after his wife reported him missing following a trip to his home country of China.

Meng admitted his guilt in July last year. Last March, the ruling Communist Party said its investigation had found Meng spent "lavish" amounts of state funds, abused his power and refused to follow party decisions.

