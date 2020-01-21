India welcomes Guyana as it takes over G77 chairmanship

India has expressed confidence that Guyana will work towards strengthening ​the principles of unity and cooperation of the Group of 77 member countries as it welcomed the South American nation for taking over the bloc's chairmanship for 2020. India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador K. Nagaraj Naidu congratulated Guyana on taking over the chairmanship of the Group of 77 for 2020, the year when the 75th anniversary of the United Nations will be commemorated.

“India has full confidence in the leadership of Guyana under Ambassador Rudolph Ten-Pow and believe that the delegation will work towards strengthening ​the principles of unity, complementarity, cooperation and solidarity of the G77 countries and their determination to strive for economic and social development, individually and collectively,” Naidu said at the handing over ceremony of the chairmanship of the Group of 77 last week. Guyana assumes the chairmanship of the Group from the State of Palestine.

Naidu lauded the Palestinian delegation under Ambassador Riyad Mansour, saying his “seasoned” chairmanship of the G77 and “sagacious leadership and guidance” during an extremely tumultuous year when multilateralism was tested at its seams, strengthened the G77 movement. He said that in 2019, G77 worked together in full solidarity on a wide variety of issues including climate change, universal health coverage, financing for development and sustainable development.

Noting that 2020 kicks off the Decade of Action and delivery for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, Naidu expressed confidence that the group will tremendously benefit from the vibrancy and spiritedness that Guyana will bring to the Chair of the G77. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the Group of 77 has played a pivotal role in shaping priorities and driving change on challenge after challenge.

He expressed gratitude to the Group of 77 for its full engagement and strong support of his reform agenda — across the UN's work in management, peace and security and development. Naidu added that the Decade of Action to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals is an "opportunity to jolt the world” into a new stage of accelerated implementation, action, solidarity and delivery. “And it is directly linked to the priorities that the Group of 77 has put on the table and is driving forward.”

The Group of 77 is the largest intergovernmental organization of developing countries in the United Nations. India is among the members of the G77. G77, established in 1964 by 77 developing countries in Geneva, claims to provide the means for the countries of the South to articulate and promote their collective economic interests and enhance their joint negotiating capacity on all major international economic issues within the UN system and promote South-South cooperation for development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.