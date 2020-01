Moscow, Jan 21 (AFP) Eleven people died when a fire ripped through a one-storey wooden shack in a remote village in the Siberian region of Tomsk, officials said on Tuesday.

"The bodies of 11 people have been found," the emergencies ministry said in a statement. (AFP) RS RS

