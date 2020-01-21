Left Menu
Development News Edition

Death toll from coronavirus outbreak in China's Wuhan rises to six - state TV

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 15:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 15:26 IST
Death toll from coronavirus outbreak in China's Wuhan rises to six - state TV
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak has risen to six in China's central city of Wuhan as of Jan. 20, the city's mayor told state television. A total of 258 cases had been confirmed in the city by the end of Monday, Zhou Xianwang said in an interview.

Separately, China's eastern Zhejiang provincial health authority said a total of five cases of new coronavirus were confirmed as of noon Jan. 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Keep Rolling Films will Roll Out Quality Content for Newer Platforms in 2020

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Keep Rolling Films is all set to continue its winning streak in this new decade. Conceived in 2014, it is a part of parent media company Atiksh Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. It promotes in-house and collaborated ...

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Gwyneth Paltrow part of Create & Cultivate's 100 List

Indian star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Hollywood actors Gwyneth Paltrow, Shay Mitchell and Jameela Jamil have been recognised by women-led business platform Create Cultivate for their achievements in entertainment and entrepreneurship. The pla...

Tennis-Canada's Auger-Aliassime says staying positive despite Australian Open exit

Teenaged Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime says he is not losing confidence in his game despite bowing out in the first round of the Australian Open on Tuesday with a 7-5 4-6 7-64 6-4 loss to world number 256 Ernests Gulbis of Latvia.The Canad...

Pinngle Messenger starts 1 month free international calls in US and Canada

To celebrate its 5 million users on Google Play, Pinngle Messenger is giving away free minutes for its users to make international calls to landlines or mobile numbers in the U.S and Canada via Pinngle-out starting from January 21, 2020, ti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020