Death toll from coronavirus outbreak in China's Wuhan rises to six - state TV

The death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak has risen to six in China's central city of Wuhan as of Jan. 20, the city's mayor told state television. A total of 258 cases had been confirmed in the city by the end of Monday, Zhou Xianwang said in an interview.

Separately, China's eastern Zhejiang provincial health authority said a total of five cases of new coronavirus were confirmed as of noon Jan. 21.

