UPDATE 1-WHO expects further spread of new coronavirus in China

  • Beijing
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 16:36 IST
  • Created: 21-01-2020 16:26 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@MoHFW_INDIA)

The World Health Organisation said on Tuesday that the new coronavirus was likely to spread to other parts of China and possibly other countries in the coming days.

"More cases should be expected in other parts of China and possibly other countries in the coming days," said WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic. So far in China, the virus has mostly been concentrated in Wuhan city, where it is thought to have emerged from a seafood market, although isolated cases have also been reported in Shanghai and Beijing. Asked by Reuters about the reason for the expected new cases, Jasarevic said that they would appear as China steps up monitoring. "If you increase surveillance and testing you are likely to get new numbers," he added.

All international cases are thought to be linked to the original outbreak cluster in Wuhan. The WHO does not advise travel restrictions at this time.

