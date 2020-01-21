Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Disney+ to launch in UK, Western Europe earlier than planned

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 20:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 20:34 IST
UPDATE 2-Disney+ to launch in UK, Western Europe earlier than planned
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Walt Disney Co said on Tuesday it had moved up the launch of its video streaming service, Disney+, by a week to March 24 in the United Kingdom and in regions across Western Europe.

Disney+ would be available in the UK for 5.99 pounds ($7.81) per month or 59.99 pounds every year, and in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Ireland, and Austria for 6.99 euros ($7.76) per month or 69.99 euros annually. The streaming service is among the top players in the crowded streaming landscape, competing with Netflix Inc, Apple Inc's Apple TV+, and Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video in the region.

Disney+ features roughly 500 movies and 7,500 TV episodes from the company's family entertainment catalog as well as new programming. Disney+, which reached 10 million sign-ups on its first day, was downloaded nearly 41 million times on mobile devices since its launch in November, according to a report by research firm Sensor Tower last week.

Netflix, which is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter earnings after markets close on Tuesday, had more than 60 million paid subscribers in the United States and over 158 paid subscribers at the end of September 2019. Combined with Disney's other streaming businesses - Hulu, which has 26.8 million subscribers, and ESPN+, which serves 3.5 million subscribers - the company now serves 40.3 million viewers in the United States.

Disney+ is set to launch in Belgium, Portugal and the Nordic regions later in summer this year, the company said. Separately, Disney said on Friday its Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger's total compensation in 2019 was $47.52 million, down from $65.65 million in 2018.

Changes in Iger's compensation made during and after 2019 were in response to feedback from investors, the entertainment company said. ($1 = 0.7667 pounds) ($1 = 0.9007 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Church vandalised in Bengaluru by miscreants

A church has been vandalised by unidentified miscreants here on Monday.The miscreants reportedly attacked the St. Francis of Assisi Church located in Kengeri Satellite Town in the city.Further details are awaited. ANI...

'Nobody likes him' - Hillary Clinton bashes Bernie Sanders

Hillary Clinton criticized the campaign of her former Democratic presidential rival Bernie Sanders in a new documentary in which she says he was an ineffective U.S. senator who accomplished little because nobody liked him. Clinton also weig...

Chinese doctor investigating virus outbreak says he was infected

A Chinese physician who was investigating the outbreak of a mysterious new virus in central China says he has himself been infected. Wang Guangfa, who heads the Department of Pulmonary Medicine at Beijings Peking University First Hospital, ...

Hamas chief to remain outside Gaza for months: deputy

The leader of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas will remain outside the Gaza Strip the group runs for up to a year, a senior official said on Tuesday. Ismail Haniya left Gaza in December on his first major foreign tour since taking ov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020