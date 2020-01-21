Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil to create 'Amazon Council' to protect and develop the rainforest

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 22:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 22:01 IST
Brazil to create 'Amazon Council' to protect and develop the rainforest
File photo

Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he will create an "Amazon Council" to protect and ensure the "sustainable development" of the world's largest rainforest, following intense criticism of his environmental policies. The council will be led by Brazil's vice president, General Hamilton Mourao, Bolsonaro said on Twitter, and will coordinate "diverse actions within each ministry focused on the protection, defense and sustainable development of the Amazon."

Bolsonaro has said previously that his government is protecting the rainforest, but he wants economic development in the Amazon to improve the lives of its 30 million inhabitants, including its indigenous tribes. Environmentalists fear that will hasten deforestation. Under Bolsonaro, the number of fires in the Amazon reached a 10-year high last year, prompting world leaders to denounce his environmental record.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Diplomat Nassif Hitti to be named Lebanon foreign minister - sources

A former Lebanese ambassador to the Arab League, Nassif Hitti, is set to be named foreign minister in the new government, two senior political sources told Reuters on Tuesday.Lebanons new government will be announced later on Tuesday, polit...

UPDATE 2-French workers turn to sabotage as transport strike flags

French energy workers protesting against President Emmanuel Macrons pension reform plans cut power to Paris wholesale food market on Tuesday in the latest of a series of sabotage and wildcat actions as a weeks-long transport strike loses mo...

Guatemala's children bear brunt of prolonged drought and rising heat

Rising numbers of children in Guatemala are going hungry as drought linked to climate change reduces food harvests, fueling child malnutrition rates in the Central American nation, the United Nations and charities said.Guatemala, which has ...

Ambedkar's memorial will be a tourist hotspot, says Sharad Pawar

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that the memorial of BR Ambedkar will be an important landmark not only for Mumbai but for the entire country and will emerge as a tourist hotspot in the next few years. Pawar also said that 25 perce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020