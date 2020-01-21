Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Canada, Iran at odds over who should analyse downed plane's black boxes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 22:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 22:13 IST
UPDATE 4-Canada, Iran at odds over who should analyse downed plane's black boxes
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@JustinTrudeau)

Iran said it had asked the U.S. and French authorities for equipment to download information from black boxes on a downed Ukrainian airliner, potentially angering countries that want the recorders analyzed abroad.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, which lost 57 of the 176 people killed in the crash, said Iran did not have the ability to read the data and he demanded the cockpit and flight recorders should be sent to France. Kiev wants the recorders sent to Ukraine. The U.S.-built Boeing 737 flown by Ukraine International Airlines was shot down in error by Iranian forces on Jan. 8 during a period of tit-for-tat military strikes that included the killing by the United States of a senior Iranian general on Jan. 3.

Tehran, already embroiled in a long-running standoff with the United States over its nuclear program, has given mixed signals about whether it would hand over the recorders. An Iranian aviation official had said on Saturday the black boxes would be sent to Ukraine, only to backtrack in comments reported a day later, saying they would be analyzed at home.

A further delay in sending them abroad is likely to increase international pressure on Iran, whose military has said it shot the plane down by mistake while on high alert in the tense hours after Iran fired missiles at U.S. targets in Iraq. "If the appropriate supplies and equipment are provided, the information can be taken out and reconstructed in a short period of time," Iran's Civil Aviation Organization said in its second preliminary report on the disaster released late on Monday.

A list of equipment Iran needs has been sent to French accident agency BEA and the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, the Iranian aviation body said. "Until now, these countries have not given a positive response to sending the equipment to (Iran)," it said. It said two surface-to-air TOR-M1 missiles had been launched minutes after the Ukrainian plane took off from Tehran.

'MAXIMUM PRESSURE' Iran's aviation body says it does not have the equipment needed to download information from the model of recorders on the three-year-old Boeing 737.

Trudeau said the data should be downloaded immediately. "There need to be qualified experts doing that but it's also a question of technology and equipment and that is not available in Iran," he told a news conference in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

"There has been a broad consensus in the international community that France would be the right place to send those boxes (and) we continue to pressure Iran to do just that." Trudeau also said Tehran's refusal to acknowledge dual citizenship was posing a challenge when it came to helping support the families of the Canadian victims, many of whom had close ties to Iran.

Iran, which took several days to acknowledge its role in bringing down the plane and faced street protests at home, as a result, fired its missiles at U.S. targets in response to a U.S. drone strike that killed General Qassem Soleimani on Jan. 3. Iran has for years faced U.S. sanctions that limited its ability to purchase modern planes and buy products with U.S. technology. Many passenger planes used in Iran are decades old.

Under Tehran's 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, Iran received sanctions relief in return for curbing its nuclear work. But Washington reimposed U.S. sanctions after withdrawing from the pact in 2018, a move that led to the steady escalation of tension in recent months between the United States and Iran. European governments say they want to save the deal but have also suggested it may be time for a broader pact, in line with Trump's call for a deal that would go beyond Iran's nuclear work and include its missile program and activities in the region.

Iran says it will not negotiate with sanctions in place. Since the plane disaster, Iran's judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi has said compensation should be paid to families of the victims, many of whom were Iranians or dual nationals.

Canada, Ukraine, Britain, Afghanistan, and Sweden, which all lost citizens, have demanded Iran make the payouts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Diplomat Nassif Hitti to be named Lebanon foreign minister - sources

A former Lebanese ambassador to the Arab League, Nassif Hitti, is set to be named foreign minister in the new government, two senior political sources told Reuters on Tuesday.Lebanons new government will be announced later on Tuesday, polit...

UPDATE 2-French workers turn to sabotage as transport strike flags

French energy workers protesting against President Emmanuel Macrons pension reform plans cut power to Paris wholesale food market on Tuesday in the latest of a series of sabotage and wildcat actions as a weeks-long transport strike loses mo...

Guatemala's children bear brunt of prolonged drought and rising heat

Rising numbers of children in Guatemala are going hungry as drought linked to climate change reduces food harvests, fueling child malnutrition rates in the Central American nation, the United Nations and charities said.Guatemala, which has ...

Ambedkar's memorial will be a tourist hotspot, says Sharad Pawar

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that the memorial of BR Ambedkar will be an important landmark not only for Mumbai but for the entire country and will emerge as a tourist hotspot in the next few years. Pawar also said that 25 perce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020