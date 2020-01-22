U.S. Secretary of State says no evidence Venezuela's Maduro interested in free, fair elections
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday there have been many conversations with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in recent months, but there are no indications Maduro is interested in holding free and fair elections.
