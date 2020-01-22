Left Menu
Development News Edition

Myanmar rebels free lawmaker abducted in attack on boat

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Naypyitaw
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 12:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 11:39 IST
Myanmar rebels free lawmaker abducted in attack on boat
Image Credit: Flickr

Ethnic minority rebels in Myanmar have released a lawmaker held hostage for two months in a bid to reduce tension in the war-torn western state of Rakhine, a human rights group and the rebels said. Rights groups had urged the Arakan Army (AA), which is fighting for greater autonomy, to release the member of parliament for the ruling National League for Democracy party, who was seized in an attack on a boat in November.

The insurgency in Rakhine State poses a serious threat to the government of Aung San Suu Kyi in an increasingly lawless region already destabilized by a military crackdown on Rohingya Muslims. More than 730,000 Rohingyas fled the crackdown in 2017, a campaign that UN investigators said was carried out with "genocidal intent".

The ethnic Rakhine rebels accused the lawmaker, Hawi Tin, who is a member of the mostly Christian Chin ethnic group, of passing on information about their activities to the authorities. He was abducted on Nov. 3 while traveling by boat with several Indian nationals, one of whom died. The others were quickly set free.

"Hawi Tin is home now," said Salai Lian, a spokesman for the Chin Human Rights Organisation. Salai Lian called on the insurgents to account for other Chin civilians caught up in the conflict.

"They are caught between and treated badly by both parties, the army, and the AA," he said. A spokesman for the AA told Reuters they had released Hawi Tin to improve relations between ethnic groups in the region.

The AA was formed in 2009 but had kept a relatively low-profile before a surge in fighting erupted a year ago when rebels attacked four police stations. The government has vowed to crush the rebels, sending thousands of troops into Rakhine and cutting off the internet across the region.

The rebels have increasingly turned to kidnapping, seizing dozens of people in recent months from buses and boats, while suspected informers have been detained in villages, according to officials, the rebels and media reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Australia evacuates parts of its capital as bushfire conditions return

Residents of the Australian capital Canberra were evacuated on Wednesday after a bushfire broke out near the airport as searing temperatures returned, ending a few days of respite, and the number of out-of-control blazes surged in the south...

Vanessa Hudgens spotted with Kyle Kuzma after spilt

American actor and singer Vanessa Hudgens was spotted grabbing dinner with Lakers star Kyle Kuzma, days after her split with Austin Butler. According to TMZ. on Tuesday the two were seen together enjoying a fancy Italian dinner with some re...

Burberry sees full-year sales growth after strong Christmas quarter

British luxury label Burberry edged up its forecast for full-year sales on Wednesday after it saw a strong demand for designer Riccardo Tiscis new collections in the 13 weeks to Dec. 28.The company said it now expected total revenue to grow...

Cop injured after he accidently fires from own service weapon

A police constable was injured after he accidentally fired from his own service weapon in Greater Noida, officials said on Wednesday. The constable was deployed to provide security to a murder case witness. The incident took place in Dadri ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020