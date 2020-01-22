DAVOS-Hong Kong commerce secretary says city on high alert to deal with coronavirus

The Hong Kong government is on high alert to deal with a new flu-like coronavirus that has killed nine people in mainland China, the city's commerce secretary, Edward Yau, told Reuters at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

Yau, speaking at the Swiss ski resort, also said the former British colony is well placed to address any cyclical and structural challenges.

