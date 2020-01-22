DAVOS-Hong Kong commerce secretary says city on high alert to deal with coronavirus
The Hong Kong government is on high alert to deal with a new flu-like coronavirus that has killed nine people in mainland China, the city's commerce secretary, Edward Yau, told Reuters at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.
Yau, speaking at the Swiss ski resort, also said the former British colony is well placed to address any cyclical and structural challenges.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Hong Kong
- Davos
- World Economic Forum
- China
- Swiss
- Anne Marie Roantree
ALSO READ
Hong Kong leader vows to work closely with Beijing's new envoy
UPDATE 1-Hong Kong leader vows to work closely with Beijing's new envoy
Hong Kong leader says new year will be a challenging one
Hong Kong shares end higher as Middle East worries ease
UPDATE 2-Hong Kong leader vows to work closely with Beijing's new envoy