Left Menu
Development News Edition

737 Max to begin returning till mid-2020, says Boeing

As hundreds of Boeing 737 Max jets remain grounded awaiting approval from aviation regulators, the company said the plane is expected to return to service during mid-2020.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chicago
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 14:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 14:12 IST
737 Max to begin returning till mid-2020, says Boeing
The plane was grounded in March 2019 after two crashes that killed 346 people. Image Credit: ANI

As hundreds of Boeing 737 Max jets remain grounded awaiting approval from aviation regulators, the company said the plane is expected to return to service during mid-2020. "We're informing our customers/suppliers that we are currently estimating that ungrounding of 737 MAX will begin during mid-2020. This updated estimate is informed by our experience to date with the certification process," said Boeing in a statement on Tuesday (local time).

Boeing also said this is subject to the company's attempts to address schedule risks and further developments in connection with the certification process of the plane, which was grounded in March last year after two crashes that killed 346 people. "Returning the MAX safely to service is our number one priority, and we are confident that will happen. We acknowledge and regret the continued difficulties that the grounding of the 737 MAX has presented to our customers, our regulators, our suppliers and the flying public," Boeing said.

The company earlier determined that a software fix was likely to correct the issue with the automatic safety feature that caused the crashes. However, as part of a December 2019 audit of the plane's safety ordered by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Boeing found 'previously unreported concerns' with wiring in the 737 Max.

The company informed the FAA that it is looking into whether two sections of wiring that control the tail of the plane are too close together and could cause a short circuit -- and potentially a crash if pilots did not react appropriately. A Boeing spokesperson had confirmed the report to CNN, saying the issue was identified as part of a rigorous process to ensure the plane's safety.

"Our highest priority is ensuring the 737 Max meets all safety and regulatory requirements before it returns to service," the spokesperson had said. Orders for the 737 Max dried up following the grounding, and it was not until November last year that Boeing recorded its first new orders since the grounding.

In the meantime, the company continued to produce the planes at a rate of 42 jets a month in hopes of quick recertification by airline regulators around the globe. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Intercell Bags the Top 50 Organizations in Education Award

Gurgaon, Haryana, India Intercell, the worlds first of its kind Virtual Mentor Network has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Organizations in Education by Global Forum of Education and Learning GFEL. The award was presented at GFEL eve...

Prez confers Bal Shakti Puraskar to 49 children

Ishan Sharma who saved a Russian tourist from two robbers, Omkar Singh who holds the world record for the youngest theoretical author and youngest pianist in India Gauri Mishra were among those who were given the Bal Shakti Puraskar 2020 by...

CAA pleas: SC says no stay without hearing Centre, gives govt four weeks to respond

Making clear it will not stay the Citizenship Amendment Act without hearing the Centre, the Supreme Court on Wednesday gave the government four weeks to respond to petitions challenging the act and said a five-judge Constitution bench will ...

FACTBOX-Five facts about new Sainsbury's CEO Roberts

Simon Roberts has been appointed to replace Mike Coupe as the boss of Britains second-largest supermarket group Sainsburys. Here are five facts about the new chief executive- Roberts, 48, joined Sainsburys as retail and operations director ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020