Soccer-Decision to move AFC matches out of Iran is political - Rouhani aide

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 16:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 16:09 IST
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's chief of staff, Mahmoud Vaezi Image Credit: Twitter(@Dr_Vaezi)

The Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) decision to move matches out of Iran is unprofessional and political, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's chief of staff, Mahmoud Vaezi, said on Wednesday, according to the official IRNA news agency.

The AFC shifted two preliminary matches in its elite club competition from Iran to other venues because of security concerns, Asian soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.

"This is an unsporting and unprofessional move," Vaezi said. "As we examine it we realize this has become a political issue."

