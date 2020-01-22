Russia strengthens sanitary controls at borders over virus fears - Ifax cites watchdog
Russia's consumer safety watchdog said it has strengthened its sanitary and quarantine control at all entry points into the country, due to concerns over coronavirus from China, the Interfax news agency said on Wednesday.
Rospotrebnadsor said it recommends that Russians avoid visiting China's Hubei province and the city of Wuhan, Interfax reported.
There are no suspected cases of coronavirus in Russia, the watchdog added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
China must cancel new coal plants to achieve climate goals - study
China will not increase annual grain import quotas to accommodate higher U.S farm purchases - Caixin
UPDATE 1-China won't hike grain import quotas for U.S. trade deal - Caixin
UPDATE 2-China won't hike grain import quotas for U.S. trade deal - Caixin
China stocks rise as Middle East worries recede; energy sector underperforms