Russia strengthens sanitary controls at borders over virus fears - Ifax cites watchdog

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 17:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 17:05 IST
Russia's consumer safety watchdog said it has strengthened its sanitary and quarantine control at all entry points into the country, due to concerns over coronavirus from China, the Interfax news agency said on Wednesday.

Rospotrebnadsor said it recommends that Russians avoid visiting China's Hubei province and the city of Wuhan, Interfax reported.

There are no suspected cases of coronavirus in Russia, the watchdog added.

