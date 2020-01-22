Italy seizes 9.5 tonnes of Chinese pork to prevent African swine fever contagion

Italy's tax police seized and destroyed 9.5 tonnes of pork from China which was banned by the Health Ministry after African swine fever broke out in the Asian country, police in the northeastern city of Padoa said on Wednesday.

The illegally-imported pig meat was hidden under a shipment of vegetables from China in a storage facility near Padoa managed by a Chinese citizen.

China said on Wednesday it found African swine fever virus in 5% of slaughterhouse samples.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

