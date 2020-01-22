Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priority status for EU fossil fuel projects raises green hackles

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 17:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 17:46 IST
Priority status for EU fossil fuel projects raises green hackles
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter / EUinKenya

European lawmakers on Wednesday approved the European Union's list of priority energy projects that are eligible for up to 30 billion euros ($33.5 billion) in funding, ignoring objections over its inclusion of fossil fuel schemes.

The European Commission, the EU executive, has made carbon neutrality by 2050 one of its top priorities and plans to formalize it with its first-ever climate law in February. Environment campaigners and Green politicians have raised concerns that the list's inclusion of fossil fuel projects and gas infrastructure is incompatible with the 2015 Paris Agreement on Climate Change and the EU's own ambition to cut carbon emissions.

Lawmakers who won the vote in the Industry committee of the European Parliament on Wednesday say gas is an important energy source in the transition to cleaner energy because it is less carbon-intensive than coal. "Gas is, so to speak, a bridging technology on our way to achieving our ambitious CO2 reduction goals towards 2030," German lawmaker Christian Ehler said.

The complete list, unveiled by the EU's executive bloc in October, comprises 151 projects that will be entitled to EU funding and accelerated planning permission. The number of gas projects is 32, including pipelines and liquefied natural gas terminal projects to make the bloc less reliant on Russian gas.

Power interconnectors between Britain and France, Germany and Norway and Britain and Norway as well as hydro-pumped electricity storage and interconnectors between Baltic states are also on the list. The priority energy projects still need approval from the full Parliament, which is expected to vote on the issue at its next plenary session in Strasbourg in February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Cigniti Technologies Q3 net profit at Rs 28.11 cr

Cigniti Technologies on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit declined marginally year-on-year to Rs 28.11 crore during the quarter ended December 2019. The company, which provides engineering and software testing services, had registe...

Singapore denies 'coup de grace' for botched executions

Singapore, Jan 22 AFP Singapore on Wednesday denied claims by a Malaysian rights group that it used a brutal coup de grace to finish off botched executions and ordered Yahoo and other sites to correct reports of the matter. The Malaysia-bas...

Cabinet nod to MoUs with Tunisia, Papua New Guinea on electoral management

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the signing of agreements between the Election Commission and poll management bodies of Tunisia and Papua New Guinea.The agreements would promote cooperation in the field of electoral management and a...

Sebi streamlines rights issue process

To streamline the process and reduce the time taken for rights issues by companies, Sebi on Wednesday cut down the period for advance notice given to stock exchanges to three days from the current seven days. The regulator said it has simpl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020