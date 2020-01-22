Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colombia must allow rebel dissidents to demobilize-Human Rights Watch

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bogota
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 19:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 18:30 IST
Colombia must allow rebel dissidents to demobilize-Human Rights Watch
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Colombia must allow FARC rebel dissidents to demobilize and join reintegration efforts if it wants to tackle armed groups operating along its border with Venezuela, rights group Human Rights Watch (HRW) said Wednesday. The ability to demobilize legally would be particularly important for fighters who are recruited as children and have few options to leave armed groups once they become adults.

The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels largely demobilized under a 2016 peace deal, becoming a legal political party, but several top commanders last year rejected the peace deal and re-armed. There are an estimated 2,500 FARC dissident fighters, according to intelligence sources.

Dissidents, the National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels and Venezuelan armed group the Patriotic Forces of National Liberation (FPLN) are responsible for numerous abuses in the eastern Colombian province of Arauca and neighboring Venezuelan state Apure, HRW said in a report, including a rise in unlawful killings, forced labor and child recruitment. The groups operate with almost total impunity, especially in Venezuela where they sometimes collude with security forces and local authorities, Jose Miguel Vivanco, director of HRW's Americas division, said in a statement.

"Residents in Arauca and Apure live in fear, as armed groups recruit their children and impose their own rules, threaten residents, and punish those who disobey, even with murder or months of forced labor in fields," Vivanco said. Children recruited from both sides of the border can be as young as 12, the report said. While child recruitment by the FPLN appears to be uncommon, HRW said the ELN and FARC dissidents offered payment to encourage children to join up.

Because the FARC dissidents are considered criminals by Colombian authorities, children recruited by the group have no legal avenues to demobilize if they escape as adults, unlike their counterparts recruited by the ELN, the rights group said. HRW also called on the United States, Canada, the European Union and governments across Latin America to impose targeted sanctions - including traffic bans and asset freezes - on senior Venezuelan officials complicit in abuses by armed groups.

"Increased international pressure on the Maduro regime remains key to preventing abuses and ensuring accountability in Venezuela," Vivanco said, referring to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. On Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Venezuela a failed state and pledged further action during a visit to Bogota.

Colombia and the U.S. say Maduro harbors the ELN and has connections to drug traffickers and Hezbollah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Airbus hits record highs, 737 MAX buyers fall on latest Boeing news

Airbus shares hit record highs on Wednesday after U.S. arch-rival Boeing warned of further delay in returning its grounded 737 MAX airliner to service, while Boeing customers and suppliers fell on the news.Boeing said on Tuesday that it did...

I felt like I could change course of the game: Sarfaraz

Sarfaraz Khan, whose maiden triple ton helped Mumbai take the first-innings lead against Uttar Pradesh, believed that he was the kind of player who could change the course of the game. Despite suffering from fever two nights ago, Sarfaraz ...

Cigniti Technologies Q3 net profit at Rs 28.11 cr

Cigniti Technologies on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit declined marginally year-on-year to Rs 28.11 crore during the quarter ended December 2019. The company, which provides engineering and software testing services, had registe...

Singapore denies 'coup de grace' for botched executions

Singapore, Jan 22 AFP Singapore on Wednesday denied claims by a Malaysian rights group that it used a brutal coup de grace to finish off botched executions and ordered Yahoo and other sites to correct reports of the matter. The Malaysia-bas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020