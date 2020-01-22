Death toll from virus outbreak in China's Hubei reaches 17 -state TV

The death toll from China's new flu-like virus in Hubei province has risen to 17 and the total number of confirmed cases has risen further, state television reported on Wednesday, citing the provincial government.

The province confirmed 444 total cases of the coronavirus, which emerged in its capital Wuhan, as of 8 p.m. local time (1200 GMT). The previously reported death toll in China was nine, all in Hubei province.

