Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greek island residents protest over migrant camps and conditions

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Athens
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 22:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 21:56 IST
Greek island residents protest over migrant camps and conditions
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Residents of Greek islands struggling with a resurgence in migrant arrivals protested on Wednesday about overcrowded refugee camps and government plans to replace them with detention centers. Waving Greek flags and banners reading "We want our islands back!" thousands of demonstrators participated in a protest organized by local authorities on the northern Aegean islands of Samos, Lesbos, and Chios.

"There should be no more warehouses of suffering souls in the northern Aegean," said Costas Moutzouris, the regional governor. Shops remained shut and public services were disrupted on the islands during a walkout on Wednesday as part of the protest. Protesters demand that migrants be moved to the mainland and that refugees be allowed to leave the country.

"Our islands can no longer be prisons. Along with migrants and refugees we are also being imprisoned," said Stratis Ververis, one of the protesters. "The migration issue must be dealt with immediately." Greece was the main gateway into the European Union for more than a million migrants fleeing conflict in 2015-16 and crossing through Turkey.

Last year, 59,726 migrants and refugees reached Greece's shores according to the UN agency UNHCR. Nearly 80% of them arrived on Lesbos, Chios or Samos. Aid groups have described the living conditions of about 36,000 people in camps operating far beyond their capacity as appalling.

"The situation is really bad. There is no water, no electricity, the weather is really cold. We cannot sleep in the tent to brave the cold," said one unnamed migrant. The conservative government elected in July has announced plans to "decongest" the islands, shut down existing refugee camps and replace them withholding centers in roughly the same areas that will process new arrivals and people whose asylum applications have been rejected.

The centers that will close include the notorious Moria camp on Lesbos which was set up to accommodate 3,000 people but hosts at least five times that number.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Putin says Russia has to remain strong presidential republic

Russia must remain a strong presidential republic, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday when asked about a possible transitional period once he steps down in 2024.Last week Putin proposed constitutional changes that would give him sco...

Pakistan bans use of open-loop scrubbers to clean fuel in local waters

Pakistan has prohibited the use of open-loop scrubbers by ships in its waters, the latest country to tighten restrictions on the use of the cleaning devices which strip sulphur from marine fuel and empty the residue in the sea, a regulatory...

Nobody can dare touch any Indian Muslim, says Rajnath on apprehensions about CAA-NRC-NPR

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that no one can dare touch any Indian Muslim, as he sought to dispel apprehensions that the community will be targeted if NPR and NRC are brought in, and cautioned the people against forces w...

In next 10 days, 5,000 more Shaheen Baghs across country: Azad

In the next 10 days, there will be 5,000 more protest sites like Shaheen Bagh across the country, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad said on Wednesday evening as he reached the iconic demonstration spot in south Delhi to extend his support...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020