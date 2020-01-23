Left Menu
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 23

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Jaguar Land Rover plans to cut 500 jobs at Merseyside plant https://on.ft.com/36efkiE - Sainsbury's chief Mike Coupe to step down after six years in charge https://on.ft.com/2TQe8zE

- Permira to sell Duff & Phelps to two PE firms in $4.2bn deal https://on.ft.com/38vhb4c - Johnson hails moment as EU withdrawal bill clears parliament https://on.ft.com/2umjXKi

Overview - Britain's largest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover plans to cut 500 jobs at its Halewood plant in Merseyside that would affect 10 per cent of the site's workforce from April as part of its wider 2.5 billion pounds ($3.29 billion) turnaround plan.

- J Sainsbury's chief executive officer Mike Coupe will step down after six years in the role and will be replaced by Simon Roberts, head of retail and operations, in June. - London based Permira will sell Duff & Phelps, the professional services group it acquired in 2018, to two private equity firms - Further Global and Stone Point Capital in a $4.2 billion deal.

- UK parliament cleared the withdrawal agreement bill that will allow UK to leave the EU on January 31 and the legislation could receive royal assent as early as Thursday. ($1 = 0.7608 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

