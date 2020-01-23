Japan urges citizens to avoid non-urgent trips to Wuhan due to new coronavirus

Japan on Thursday raised its infectious disease advisory level for Wuhan to 2 from 1, urging its citizens to avoid non-urgent trips to the Chinese city that is considered the epicentre of the new coronavirus outbreak, the Foreign Ministry said.

The disease has killed 17 and infected nearly 600 people.

