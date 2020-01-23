Turkey says it won't send more advisers to Libya while ceasefire is observed - RIA

Turkey does not plan to send more military advisers to Libya while a ceasefire is being observed, Russia's RIA news agency cited Turkey's foreign minister as saying on Thursday.

A Libya peace conference will take place in Berlin at the start of February, but Germany has not yet named a date for the event, the minister was quoted as saying.

