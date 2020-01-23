Lebanon seeking $4bln-$5bln in loans for wheat, fuel, medicine -minister

Lebanon is looking to secure $4 billion - $5 billion in soft loans from international donors to finance purchases of wheat, fuel and medicines, Lebanese newspaper The Daily Star cited finance minister Ghazi Wazni as saying on Thursday.

Wazni, named minister in a new cabinet formed on Tuesday, said the financing was intended to cover the country's needs for one year and reduce a run on the dollar.

