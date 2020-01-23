Russia says militants killed up to 40 Syrian soldiers in Idlib attack - Ifax
Russia's defence ministry said on Thursday that hundreds of Syrian militants launched multiple attacks in Syria's Idlib province, killing up to 40 Syrian soldiers and wounding 80, the Interfax news agency reported.
The militants seized two settlements in one of the offensives, Russia's defence ministry was quoted as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
