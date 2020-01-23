Top UN court says it can rule in Rohingya case

The UN's top court said Thursday it has the authority to rule in an urgent case in which Myanmar is accused of genocide against Rohingya Muslims.

"The court concludes that it has prima facie jurisdiction to rule in the case," International Court of Justice presiding judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf said in The Hague.

The court was also announcing whether it will grant emergency measures sought by The Gambia against Myanmar to prevent further violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.