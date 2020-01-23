Left Menu
Development News Edition

Libya's neighbours meet in Algeria seeking stronger truce

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 16:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 16:01 IST
Libya's neighbours meet in Algeria seeking stronger truce

Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum told visiting envoys from other countries neighbouring Libya on Thursday that he hoped their meeting would strengthen a fragile truce in the country and help avert more foreign influence there. "Libya's neighbours have the responsibility to facilitate a political solution," he added before the start of his meeting with foreign ministers or other officials from Egypt, Tunisia, Chad, Niger, Sudan and Mali.

Heiko Maas, the foreign minister of Germany, which hosted a summit on the Libyan crisis on Sunday, also joined the meeting. The eastern Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar launched an assault last year with his Libyan National Army (LNA) to capture Tripoli with backing from Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Russian mercenaries and African troops.

The internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) is backed by Turkey, which has sent military advisers and trainers to help its armed forces ward off Haftar's attack. In Berlin, foreign powers active in Libya agreed to shore up a shaky ceasefire but the meeting was overshadowed by Haftar's blockade of energy fields.

The conflict's recent escalation has alarmed some of Libya's neighbours, who fear it may provide more space for armed militant groups to operate across the Sahara and the Sahel region. "The Sahel is suffering from this crisis. Proliferation of arms in the region has facilitated the spread of terrorism," said Chad's Foreign Minister Mahamet Zene Cherif.

Tunisia, located between Algeria and Libya, is also concerned about a possible influx of refugees. It was not initially invited to the Berlin summit this month, causing anger among many Tunisian politicians. It turned down a late invitation to attend, saying it had not been given time to prepare. (Reporting By Lamine Chikhi; "riting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Alex Richardson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Putin's constitutional proposals OK'd in first Duma reading

Moscow, Jan 23 AP Russias parliament has approved a package of constitutional amendments in a first reading Thursday, in a move widely seen as an attempt by President Vladimir Putin to stay in on power past the end of his term in 2024. Puti...

DAVOS-Turkish foreign minister says Russian S-400 air defence no threat to NATO

Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that Russias S-400 air defence system was compatible with NATO, which needed to set up a working group to study it.The claim is that the S400 and F-35s are incompatible. Thats the c...

British officials propose limited 5G role for China's Huawei - sources

British officials have formally recommended granting Huawei a limited role in the UKs future 5G network, resisting U.S. calls for a complete ban over fears of Chinese spying, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.The recommen...

UPDATE 4-World Court orders Myanmar to take steps to protect Rohingya

The International Court of Justice on Thursday ordered Myanmar to take urgent measures to protect its Muslim Rohingya population from persecution and atrocities, and preserve evidence of alleged crimes against them.Mostly Muslim Gambia laun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020