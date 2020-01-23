Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kofi Annan Commission calls for urgent action to save elections from digital threats

  • PTI
  • |
  • Davos
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 17:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 17:35 IST
Kofi Annan Commission calls for urgent action to save elections from digital threats
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Kofi Annan Commission, a not-for-profit group, on Thursday called for urgent action by governments, business, and civil society to protect democracy from digital threats. In a report released here during the WEF 2020 week, the commission set out actionable recommendations in five major areas -- polarisation, hate speech, disinformation, political advertising, and foreign interference.

The commission said the current debate on the impact of digital platforms is dominated by claims based on inconclusive evidence and competing or incomplete data. Besides, the rise of the transnational business of election influencing poses risks to democracy if it is not regulated, while democracies in the Global South are the most vulnerable to digital threats.

It also said countries with pre-existing polarisation, a history of violence, and highly partisan media are particularly vulnerable to the weaponization of social media. "The use of digital technologies during elections have become a source of concern after they have been weaponized during key events such as recent protests in Hong Kong, the 2019 EU Parliamentary elections, and the past US Presidential campaign," it said.

This report comes at an inflection point where if action is not taken, electoral integrity will be at risk in key elections around the world this year, it added. Laura Chinchilla, Chair of the Kofi Annan Commission on Elections and Democracy in the Digital Age, said much of global attention has been on digital threats and foreign manipulation of elections afflicting Western countries.

"For the first time, we take a particular look at the Global South, where new democracies or those in transition are particularly vulnerable to digital threats but where promising democratic developments are also taking place." The commission called on governments to compel digital platforms to release their data to independent researchers. Without this critical information, a comprehensive assessment of the impact of technology on democracy cannot be completed and will continue to pose threats to the democratic process, it said.

Social media platforms should create a coalition to address digital threats to democracy, as they have done collaboratively to address terrorism or child exploitation, it added. Alan Doss, President of the Kofi Annan Foundation, said, "Mr. Annan cared deeply about democracy and established this Commission to ensure that the power of digital technologies could be harnessed to empower and engage citizens.

"The Commission was his last major policy initiative and is a fitting testament to his legacy as a defender of the right of people to have a say in how they are governed, and by whom.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

My dream is to be first F1 World champion from India: Yash Aradhya

After receiving Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, Yash Aradhya on Thursday said that his dream is to become Indias first F1 World champion. My dream is to be the first F1 World champion from India thats what I am aiming for, Aradhya to...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Virus fears sap stocks; ECB gets ready for rethink

World shares fell on Thursday, led by the biggest tumble in Chinese stocks in more than eight months, as concern mounted about a new coronavirus outbreak in China.With millions of Chinese preparing to travel for the Lunar New Year, the pote...

Imran Khan 'desperate', shows growing sense of frustration: India on Pak PM raising Kashmir at Davos

India on Thursday slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his call for international intervention to prevent a conflict between the two-nuclear armed countries over Kashmir, saying that such remarks made by the Pakistani leader was d...

Tennis-Nadal dominates Delbonis to ease into third round in Melbourne

Top seed Rafa Nadal continued his relentless progress through the Australian Open draw on Thursday, muscling his way into the third round with a commanding 6-3 7-64 6-1 victory over Argentine Federico Delbonis. The Spaniard, hunting for a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020