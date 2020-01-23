Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-British officials propose limited 5G role for China's Huawei - sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 17:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 17:52 IST
UPDATE 2-British officials propose limited 5G role for China's Huawei - sources
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr/ Christoph Scholz

British officials have proposed granting Huawei a limited role in the UK's future 5G network, resisting U.S. calls for a complete ban over fears of Chinese spying, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The recommendation, made at a meeting of officials from senior government departments on Wednesday, comes ahead of a meeting of Britain's National Security Council next week to decide how to deploy Huawei equipment, the sources said.

The officials proposed barring Huawei from the sensitive, data-heavy "core" part of the network and restricted government systems, closely mirroring a provisional decision made last year under former Prime Minister Theresa May. "The technical and policy guidance hasn't changed," said one of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations. "Now it is down to a political calculation."

A spokesman for prime minister Boris Johnson said: "The work on the issue of high-risk vendors in the 5G network remains ongoing and when it is completed it will be announced to parliament." Huawei declined specific comment. The company has repeatedly and vehemently denied allegations of spying.

Britain is caught in the center of a geopolitical tug-of-war over Huawei, the world's biggest maker of mobile networking equipment. In the first big test of Brexit Britain's foreign policy, Johnson's government must balance its "special relationship" with the United States against valuable trade ties with China and industry warnings that banning Huawei would cost billions of dollars and delay the UK rollout of super-fast 5G connections.

The proposed solution represents a "calculated compromise", which can be presented to Washington as a tough restriction on the Chinese firm but also accepted by British operators already using the company's equipment, one of the sources said. Any decision by Britain to allow Huawei even a restricted role in its 5G networks will likely anger U.S. officials, who say Huawei equipment could be used by China for spying or sabotage and have threatened to limit intelligence sharing with allies who refuse to bar it from their networks.

UK intelligence officials have called out Huawei for failing to address security flaws in its equipment, but say they have found no evidence of state espionage and believe they are able to successfully manage any risks posed by the firm. Britain's two largest telecoms operators, BT and Vodafone, have also argued against a total ban.

Vodafone currently uses Huawei in the outer parts of its network but last year paused deployment in the core until Western governments give the company a full security clearance. BT also uses Huawei equipment in networks outside of the core. In addition, it has excluded Huawei from the bidding process for its future 5G network.

BT and Vodafone declined to comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day four at the Australian Open

Highlights of the fourth day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday times AEST GMT11 2330 NADAL MAKES SMOOTH PROGRESSTop seed Rafa Nadal, chasing his first Australian Open title since 2009, powered...

My dream is to be first F1 World champion from India: Yash Aradhya

After receiving Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, Yash Aradhya on Thursday said that his dream is to become Indias first F1 World champion. My dream is to be the first F1 World champion from India thats what I am aiming for, Aradhya to...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Virus fears sap stocks; ECB gets ready for rethink

World shares fell on Thursday, led by the biggest tumble in Chinese stocks in more than eight months, as concern mounted about a new coronavirus outbreak in China.With millions of Chinese preparing to travel for the Lunar New Year, the pote...

Imran Khan 'desperate', shows growing sense of frustration: India on Pak PM raising Kashmir at Davos

India on Thursday slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his call for international intervention to prevent a conflict between the two-nuclear armed countries over Kashmir, saying that such remarks made by the Pakistani leader was d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020