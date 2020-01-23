Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sudan vets scramble to save park's malnourished lions

  • PTI
  • |
  • Khartoum
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 18:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 18:20 IST
Sudan vets scramble to save park's malnourished lions
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Sudanese vets scrambled to save four surviving captive lions of five that were left sick and malnourished in a Khartoum park during months of political and economic turmoil. The fifth, a lioness, died on Monday of dehydration and lack of food despite receiving intravenous fluids for several days following the launch of an online campaign for veterinary help.

The animals had lost as much as two-thirds of their body weight as a result of going unfed for weeks as Sudan's chronic cash shortage hit donations. "It's so upsetting. These lions have been suffering for so long," said Osman Salih, a software engineer who launched the online campaign under the hashtag #Sudananimalrescue.

"We were so late in rescuing them and were unable to save the one that died." A second lioness was also sick but her condition has improved, an AFP correspondent reported after touring Al-Qureshi Park in an upscale district of Khartoum.

Salih said a group of international wildlife conservationists had contacted him offering their help to save the lions. "They are specialists and are planning to come to Khartoum with their kits and resources," he told AFP.

Al-Qureshi Park is managed by Khartoum municipality but funded in part by private donors, which have dried up in the face of the economic crisis that triggered nationwide protests though much of last year. The online campaign launched by Salih has grown over the past few days.

It is not known how many lions survive in the wild in Sudan, but a population lives in Dinder National Park on the border with Ethiopia. African lions are classified as a "vulnerable" species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Their population dropped 43 percent between 1993 and 2014, with perhaps only 20,000 left in the wild.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Mohan Bhagwat reaches Gorakhpur for 5-day visit

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday reached Gorakhpur for a five-day visit. During his stay here, Bhagwat will hold meetings with RSS workers of eastern Uttar Pradesh on Friday and Saturday and offer them guidance on their work, said Sanjit...

MNS's new flag bearing King Shivaji's rajmudra draws Sena ire

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MNS partys new flag unveiled on Thursday has drawn flak from the Shiv Sena and some organisations here for the use of Chhatrapati Shivajis royal seal in it. MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday unveiled his pa...

US STOCKS-China virus concerns, mixed earnings dampen Wall St mood

Wall Street was set to open lower on Thursday on rising worries over the coronavirus outbreak in China that prompted a lockdown of two cities in the country, while a mixed bag of results added to the dour sentiment. The benchmark SP 500 clo...

Portugal's market regulator launches inquiries following Luanda Leaks

Portugals market regulator has launched inquiries into auditors and companies including oil group Galp and telecoms firm NOS following the release of files on Angolas former first daughter Isabel dos Santos, it said on Thursday. The preside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020