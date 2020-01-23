S.Africa ups surveillance for all travelers from Asia after coronavirus outbreak
South Africa's Department of Health said on Thursday port health authorities have enhanced surveillance for all travelers from Asia, especially China, following an outbreak of coronavirus in the country.
Johannesburg's international airport, OR Tambo, is the only port of entry for direct flights from Asia, it added, saying the measures had been put in place due to the current risk the virus could be imported to South Africa.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
