Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spanish premier pledges to help tourist areas battered by Storm Gloria

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 21:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 21:18 IST
Spanish premier pledges to help tourist areas battered by Storm Gloria
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced an emergency meeting to deal with the impact of storm Gloria after flying over areas of eastern Spain where heavy rains, powerful winds, and huge waves have killed at least 11 people. Residents were left grappling with the wreckage of days of battering, including collapsed bridges, damaged railway lines and entire beaches wiped away by waves. Five people are still missing.

"I think what's important right now is that we're all united, that we work shoulder-to-shoulder and cooperate, as we are doing," Sanchez told reporters on Thursday. The national weather authority said the storm had begun to recede but more than 100 roads in remained closed and tens of thousands of students were kept out of school.

Sanchez, noting the winter storm had hit just as the area readied itself for the tourist season, said his government had called the emergency meeting on Friday in a bid to help reestablish normality, guarantee security and address short and medium-term needs. The storm tightened its grip on parts of the peninsula on Sunday, unleashing winds of up to 144 km (90 mph) and waves up to 13.5 meters (44 feet) high that slammed into seafront shops, wiping out beaches and boardwalks.

Near Barcelona, frothy seafoam carpeted several streets in the small town of Tossa de Mar. Hundreds of thousands were left without power as the storm covered roads in snow, flooded farmlands and poured salt water into the Ebro delta, swallowing thousands of hectares of rice paddies.

Rescue services said they continued to search for several people missing in the storm; among two in Ibiza was a Briton, while in Mallorca, a local freediving champion who had gone out canyoning on Monday was still being sought, according to local newspaper Diario de Mallorca. Those killed by the storm ranged from a 69-year old man pulled into the sea by a wave in Catalonia to another who died as hail pounded the greenhouse in the province of Almeria where he had been working.

The prime minister said that while every meteorological phenomenon could not be attributed to climate change, it was evident it was having an impact. "Public administrations have to reflect on how to shift gears and focus our economic resources and public policies ... on a new element - and that is climate change," said Sanchez.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Democrats try to persuade reluctant Republicans to join push to remove Trump

Democrats were poised on Thursday to press forward at U.S. President Donald Trumps impeachment trial with their arguments for removing him from office, but his fellow Republicans showed no signs of softening their resistance to the Democrat...

Maha Youth Congress launches campaign over unemployment

The Maharashtra Youth Congress on Thursday announced the launch of a campaign against unemployment crisis, with a demand of a National Registry of Unemployment NRU. State Youth Congress chief Satyajit Tambe said the Citizenship Amendment A...

CDC raises Wuhan travel alert as coronavirus outbreak escalates

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday raised its travel alert for the coronavirus outbreak to a level 3, recommending people avoid all nonessential travel to Wuhan, China. The agency earlier this week said it expec...

BJP trying to revive pain of partition again through CAA, NRC,

CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Thursday claimed that the BJP is trying to revive the pain of partition among the countrys populace again through CAA, NRC and NPR and divide the people on religious lines. He said it is very painful to be home...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020