On Republic Day, India gifts 30 ambulances, 6 buses to Nepal

New Delhi on Sunday gifted 30 ambulances and six buses to various hospitals, non-profit charitable organizations and educational institutions of Nepal on the occasion of India's 71st Republic Day. Republic Day of India was celebrated at the Embassy of India in Kathmandu today. The celebrations began with the hoisting of the Indian national flag by Charge d' Affaires Ajay Kumar who then read out the message of President Ram Nath Kovind for the occasion.

The ambulance and buses were gifted to reaffirm India's commitment to partner with Nepal in its journey towards socio-economic development. "The Embassy also gifted 30 ambulances and 06 buses to various hospitals, non-profit charitable organizations and educational institutions of Nepal thereby reaffirming Government of India's commitment to partner with Nepal in its journey towards socio-economic development," said Indian Embassy here in a statement.

The Indian government has so far gifted 782 ambulances and 154 buses to various hospitals, non-profit charitable organizations and educational institutions of 77 districts in Nepal, expanding healthcare access for thousands of Nepali people and serving to the educational needs of the thousands of students. Kumar felicitated a veer nari (widow of army personnel), eight widows and five next of kins of deceased soldiers by disbursing their dues worth 5.97 crore Nepali rupees and a blanket to each.

The embassy gifted books to 51 libraries and educational institutions spread across all the provinces of Nepal. The Republic Day celebrations were attended by members of the Indian community in Nepal and friends of India apart from embassy officials and their families.

The celebrations witnessed the rendition of patriotic songs by students of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Kathmandu, Kendriya Vidyalaya and Modem Indian School. The ceremony concluded with a mesmerizing performance by the Nepal Army Band. Later in the day, Kumar hosted a reception at India House. Nepal Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun graced the occasion as the chief guest. The event was attended by more than 1500 dignitaries, including senior political leaders 85 public personalities. (ANI)

