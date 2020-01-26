Left Menu
Development News Edition

On Republic Day, India gifts 30 ambulances, 6 buses to Nepal

New Delhi on Sunday gifted 30 ambulances and six buses to various hospitals, non-profit charitable organizations and educational institutions of Nepal on the occasion of India's 71st Republic Day.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 10:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 10:08 IST
On Republic Day, India gifts 30 ambulances, 6 buses to Nepal
Nepal and Indian flags. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi on Sunday gifted 30 ambulances and six buses to various hospitals, non-profit charitable organizations and educational institutions of Nepal on the occasion of India's 71st Republic Day. Republic Day of India was celebrated at the Embassy of India in Kathmandu today. The celebrations began with the hoisting of the Indian national flag by Charge d' Affaires Ajay Kumar who then read out the message of President Ram Nath Kovind for the occasion.

The ambulance and buses were gifted to reaffirm India's commitment to partner with Nepal in its journey towards socio-economic development. "The Embassy also gifted 30 ambulances and 06 buses to various hospitals, non-profit charitable organizations and educational institutions of Nepal thereby reaffirming Government of India's commitment to partner with Nepal in its journey towards socio-economic development," said Indian Embassy here in a statement.

The Indian government has so far gifted 782 ambulances and 154 buses to various hospitals, non-profit charitable organizations and educational institutions of 77 districts in Nepal, expanding healthcare access for thousands of Nepali people and serving to the educational needs of the thousands of students. Kumar felicitated a veer nari (widow of army personnel), eight widows and five next of kins of deceased soldiers by disbursing their dues worth 5.97 crore Nepali rupees and a blanket to each.

The embassy gifted books to 51 libraries and educational institutions spread across all the provinces of Nepal. The Republic Day celebrations were attended by members of the Indian community in Nepal and friends of India apart from embassy officials and their families.

The celebrations witnessed the rendition of patriotic songs by students of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Kathmandu, Kendriya Vidyalaya and Modem Indian School. The ceremony concluded with a mesmerizing performance by the Nepal Army Band. Later in the day, Kumar hosted a reception at India House. Nepal Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun graced the occasion as the chief guest. The event was attended by more than 1500 dignitaries, including senior political leaders 85 public personalities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, Jan 26

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2 PM ET on Sunday - - - -COLLEGE BASKETBALL Sunday game coverage Virginia at Wake Forest, noon No. 17 Maryland at Indiana, 1 p.m. No. 11 Michigan State at Minnesota, 3 p.m. South Florida at No. 25 Houston, 3 ...

Soccer-Third-tier Shrewsbury hit back to hold Liverpool in Cup

Premier League leaders Liverpool were given a huge scare by third-tier Shrewsbury Town as they squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 away in a pulsating FA Cup fourth round tie on Sunday. A much-changed Liverpool appeared to be cruising in...

Navy's Commodore Jyotin Raina awarded Nao Sena Medal for operational preparedness post Pulwama

Commodore Jyotin Raina of the Indian Navy has been awarded the Nao Sena Medal gallantry for ensuring that the Western Fleet was ready to meet operational tasks within a very rapid time frame post the Pulwama attack in February last year, th...

WRAPUP 11-Hong Kong bans entry of visitors from China virus province

Residents of Chinas Hubei province, where the new coronavirus outbreak was first reported, will be banned from entering Hong Kong from Monday as China tries to halt the rapid spread of the outbreak. Chinas Cabinet also announced it will ext...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020