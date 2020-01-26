Seven killed in truck blast in northern Syria's Azaz -civil defence forces
A truck packed with explosives blew up in the city of Azaz in northern Syria on Sunday, killing seven people and wounded a number of others, civil defense forces said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
Turkish-backed Syrian rebels opposed to President Bashar al-Assad control Azaz, which falls near the Turkish border.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
