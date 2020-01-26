(OFFICIAL)-One killed in truck blast in northern Syria's Azaz -civil defence forces

A truck packed with explosives blew up in the city of Azaz in northern Syria on Sunday, killing one person and wounding a number of others, civil defense forces said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Turkish-backed Syrian rebels opposed to President Bashar al-Assad control Azaz, which falls near the Turkish border.

The civil defense forces said that seven had been severely wounded and were transferred to Turkey for treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

