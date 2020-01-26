Left Menu
US Consulate to evacuate staff from epidemic-stricken Wuhan

  PTI
  Beijing
  26-01-2020
  • Created: 26-01-2020 23:29 IST
Beijing, Jan 26 (AP) The US Consulate in the epidemic-stricken Chinese city of Wuhan will evacuate its personnel and some private citizens aboard a charter flight Tuesday. A notice Sunday from the embassy in Beijing said there would be limited capacity to transport US citizens on the flight that will proceed directly to San Francisco.

It said that in the event there are not enough seats, priority will be given to individuals “at greater risk from coronavirus," a new respiratory disease that has sickened 1,975 people and killed 56, almost all in Wuhan. (AP) PMS

