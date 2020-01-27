Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protests against Gambia president bring 137 arrests, multiple injuries

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Lusaka
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 17:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 17:45 IST
Protests against Gambia president bring 137 arrests, multiple injuries
Image Credit:

Gambian police arrested 137 people and more than two dozen were injured as protests calling for President Adama Barrow to honour a pledge to step down after three years in office turned violent for the first time, the government said.

Barrow came to power after a 2016 election, ending 22 years of authoritarian rule by Yahya Jammeh. But he has reneged on his campaign promise to step down by this month, saying the constitution requires him to serve out a full five-year term. In response, a movement called "Three Years Jotna" - which means "enough" in the local Wolof language - began protesting last month to demand his departure.

On Sunday, police intervened when protesters deviated from the planned route on the outskirts of the capital Banjul in order to march toward the city centre, the government said. In a statement late on Sunday, government spokesman Ebrima Sankareh said the protesters had stormed a police barricade and chanted that they planned to unseat Barrow.

"The protesters became riotous and violent by obstructing roads and burning tyres and logs on the highway as well as setting up fires in nearby bushes and on government wetland," Sankareh said. Eighteen police officers and seven civilians were injured, Sankareh said, adding some of those among the 137 arrested were executive members of Three Years Jotna.

The government also decided to ban Three Years Jotna, Sankareh said, calling it "a subversive, violent and illegal movement", and suspended two radio stations it accused of inciting violence during demonstrations. Opposition leaders could not be immediately reached for comment.

After winning plaudits at the beginning of his tenure for committing to respect rights and establish a truth commission to investigate abuses under Jammeh, Barrow is facing multiple challenges. Hundreds of Jammeh's supporters demonstrated earlier this month to demand the former president be allowed to return to the Gambia from exile in Equatorial Guinea. Jammeh fled there in January 2017 under military pressure from West African countries to respect his election loss to Barrow.

The government has said Jammeh will be arrested if he returns to the Gambia for killings, torture, and other abuses allegedly committed by his security forces. Jammeh denies those allegations. Barrow also faces a weak economy, hobbled by massive debts incurred by Jammeh's government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-There's something else at stake in Trump impeachment: control of U.S. Senate

President Donald Trumps impeachment trial may not result in his removal from office, but it could help determine whether his Republicans retain control of the Senate in the November congressional elections. For the handful of senators who f...

Brazil downpour displaces 30,000, bracing for more rain

Over 30,000 people have been displaced by heavy rains in southeast Brazil that also killed 54 people and left 18 missings. The storms in recent days caused floods and landslides, submerging entire neighborhoods and sending homes tumbling do...

Woman raped, rod inserted in her private parts; accused held

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped and an iron rod was inserted in her private parts by a man in the Pardi area here, police said on Monday. The gruesome incident took place on January 21 and the accused, Yogilal Rahangdale 52, was arr...

Bhutanese delegation to visit Delhi CEO office to learn about country's electoral process

A Bhutanese delegation led by its Election Commissioner will visit the office of Delhis Chief Electoral Officer on Tuesday to learn about the electoral process in India, said sources from the Delhi CEO office. Along with learning about the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020