Islamic State urges attacks against Jews, effort to thwart Trump plan - recording

The Islamist militant group Islamic State purportedly urged its fighters and Muslims in general to attack Jews and Jewish settlements in an audio recording released on Monday said to feature the voice of spokesman Abu Hamzah al-Quraishi.

In the recording, the voice said the group wanted to make the 'deal of the century' fail, referring to U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, expected to be unveiled later on Monday. Reuters could not verify the identity of the speaker.

