Islamic State urges attacks against Jews, effort to thwart Trump plan - recording
The Islamist militant group Islamic State purportedly urged its fighters and Muslims in general to attack Jews and Jewish settlements in an audio recording released on Monday said to feature the voice of spokesman Abu Hamzah al-Quraishi.
In the recording, the voice said the group wanted to make the 'deal of the century' fail, referring to U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, expected to be unveiled later on Monday. Reuters could not verify the identity of the speaker.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Islamic State
- Jews
- Muslims
- Donald Trump
- Middle East
ALSO READ
King of Jordan warns Islamic State on rise again
Trump, Pompeo, Islamic State 'celebrating' Soleimani's death, says Iran's Zarif
Pain still acute as Hungary's Jews mark liberation of Budapest ghetto
UPDATE 1-U.S. says no uptick in violence from Islamic State in Syria, Iraq
Sebi asks market entities to stay cautious about funds linked to Islamic State