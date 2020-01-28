Kazakhstan restricts visa regime for Chinese over virus

Kazakhstan will require medical certificates from Chinese citizens seeking visas and has stopped issuing electronic visas to them on arrival as a protective measure against the spread of a new coronavirus, deputy foreign minister Shukhrat Nuryshev said on Tuesday.

Nuryshev told reporters the government has asked Beijing to allow 98 Kazakh students to leave the city of Wuhan which has been locked down and is considered to be the epicenter of the outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.