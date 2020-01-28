Pak to convene high-level meet to discuss preventive measures against coronavirus

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to convene a high-level inter-ministerial meeting to discuss preventive measures against the deadly coronavirus and formulate a comprehensive strategy to tackle the threat. The deadly novel virus, which causes pneumonia-like illness, has already killed 106 people and infected more than 4,515 others in China.

The high-level meeting would be chaired by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, according to the Prime Minister's office. Khan directed that the outcome of the meeting along with firm recommendations shall be furnished to his office within one week, Dawn news reported.

His office stated that due to the presence of a large number of Chinese citizens in Pakistan and frequent travel between the two countries, spread of coronavirus in Pakistan cannot be ruled out if necessary precautionary measures are not put in place. Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, in a video statement, said that Chinese and Pakistani governments are working closely and 500 Pakistani citizens in Wuhan city of Hubei province are safe and being looked after.

"So far three suspicious cases in Chinese community have been reported in Pakistan, but none of them has been confirmed. We have confidence and determination that we will overcome this difficult time and will return to normal life very soon," Yao said. Meanwhile, the Islamabad International Airport management has sought two more "virus detection scanners".

An eight-member health department team has been monitoring the passengers arriving from Beijing. All the passengers are passed through the virus detection scanners and also checked by thermal guns. The coronavirus, officially known as 2019-nCoV, was first reported in Hubei province's capital city Wuhan and has spread throughout China and around the world including the US, Australia and South Korea.

There are 41 incoming flights from China to Pakistan every week, mostly taking away and bringing the Chinese. Thousands of Chinese nationals who are working on projects in various cities in Pakistan as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor regularly travel between the two countries, raising fears they could spread the disease.

The coronavirus has caused alarm because of its similarity to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which killed nearly 650 people across mainland China in 2002-2003.

